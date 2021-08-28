New Johnston Town Center opens with a day of celebration

"The beauty of it is that this location is essentially in the center of our community," said Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston community came together to celebrate the opening of the new Town Center Saturday.

The grand opening included the splash pad, food trucks, kids activities tours of city hall and even a concert by American Idol winner and Iowa native Maddie Poppe.

Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld said the city has been in the process of building the Town Center for 15 years. Johnston doesn't have a traditional main street, so she hopes this area will become an activity hub.

"The beauty of it is that this location is essentially in the center of our community," Dierenfeld said.

The Johnston Town Center is located at the intersection of Merle Hay Road and 62nd Avenue.