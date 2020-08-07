New mural unveiled at Jester Park Nature Center

GRANGER, Iowa — A mural created by Jan Hutchison, a retired West Des Moines art teacher, was unveiled Wednesday at the Jester Park Nature Center.
The mural helps teach Iowans about river safety, navigation and ecosystems.
"Being a teacher, I know visuals are very important," Hutchison said. "And so to experience that, to look at it to enhance it and colors ... and just making them aware that nature is such an important part. It really does calm the soul."
Four people put in 90 hours of volunteer time over three weeks to complete the project.