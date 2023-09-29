Residents raised concerns about Ward 1 candidate Julia Prendergast and Ward 3 candidate Barney Bushore allegedly living outside city limits.

NEWTON, Iowa — After forming an objection committee Wednesday, the Newton City Council held a special meeting on Friday to go over complaints raised by residents about two specific candidates running for seats on the council.

Some allege that Ward 1 candidate Julia Prendergast and Ward 3 candidate Barney Bushore don't live within city limits, leaving residents questioning their legitimacy to run for public office.

"He does not live in the 3rd Ward, nor does he live in city limits," Ward 3 resident Kim Didier said of Bushore.

Newton Mayor Mike Hansen, Ward 3 councilmember Craig Trotter and City Clerk Katrina David served on the objection committee.

Mark Hallam, who currently serves on the council, was the one to file the complaint again Prendergast. He brought up issues with not only her residency information, but the signatures on her filing paperwork as well.

Prendergast was represented by an attorney, who provided legal evidence showing that she does in fact reside within Ward 1, despite having another property outside of the ward.

The other objection against Ward 3 candidate Barney Bushore was filed by Didier.

“As a 24-year resident of the 3rd Ward, I have a right to be represented by a resident of the third ward," Didier told Local 5.

At the special meeting, Didier provided the council with supposed evidence of no activity in the home, showing photos of the home with lights out and blinds shut.

However, both objections were denied by the objection committee. Bushore was represented by the same attorney as Predergast, and in both cases, the committee agreed that the so-called evidence was not strong enough against either candidate.

This means that both candidates will remain on the ballot, a decision leaving many Newton residents frustrated.

"It is a small tight-knit community and we all know that they don’t live in these residences," Ward 3 resident John Lee told Local 5.

Ward 3 resident Melanie Humphrey agreed with Lee.