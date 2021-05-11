Following murder charges against teens, Fairfield community holds vigil for beloved teacher Nohema Graber

Two 16-year-old boys are charged with first-degree murder in Nohema Graber's death: Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The feeling of grief is indescribable for students, staff and residents of Fairfield Friday night following the news of a teacher's body being found in a park and two students being charged with her murder.

On Tuesday, law enforcement discovered the body of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber under a tarp in Chautauqua Park after her family reported her missing hours earlier.

Two 16-year-old boys are charged with first-degree murder in her death: Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller. Court documents say law enforcement discovered social media messages detailing their plot to murder Nohema and conceal the crime.

The Fairfield community gathered at a vigil for the educator Friday night at Fairfield High School. Classes at the high school were canceled following the charges against the two boys.

Between 400-500 people gathered to support each other following the devastating news. From colleagues to former students to members of her church family, everyone shared similar sentiments for Nohema.

They all described her as a person they could turn to for a shoulder to cry on or for some encouragement.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Nohema's family and cover funeral costs. As of Friday night, more than $28,000 has been raised; the goal was set for $25,000.