Life or death: Nonprofit works to keep Des Moines' homeless warm during bitter temperatures

A man was found frozen outside a Des Moines library last week, and groups in the metro are working to make sure that doesn't happen again.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bitter cold temperatures in Iowa are creating dangerous situations for those living without a roof over their head.

Joppa, a Des Moines nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless people survive, find housing and rebuild their lives, has staff and volunteers working hard to keep people warm.

"We go out to them, we deliver heaters, we make sure their tents and all of their equipment is working," Joppa Communications and Events Director Kayla Choate said. "We do everything we can to keep them from freezing to death."

Just last week, police said a man froze to death outside a Des Moines library.

Joppa says 32% of people they surveyed report being homeless for the first time

Right now, Joppa has more than 200 heaters in the field. Last year, there were fewer than 150 out.

"We are seeing homelessness increase, especially first-time homelessness, due to the pandemic," Choate said.

This winter, Joppa surveyed 125 homeless people and found 32% of those surveyed were homeless for the first time due to the pandemic.

The organization's volunteers do encourage people to go to shelters, but they said many don't because their belongings likely won't be there when they get back.

"You can bring limited belongings into a shelter," Choate said. "These people would have to give up their tents, give up their heaters, give up their belongings, just to go inside for a few nights of warmth, and then when they come back, all that stuff will be gone."

As frigid temps threaten the lives of Des Moines' homeless, Joppa's main mission is to keep people alive right now. But long term, they said action needs to be taken to address affordable housing in the state.

"We're trying to help people survive another day; survive until tomorrow," Choate said. "This is just a reminder that we need to end homelessness altogether. Find fundamental solutions to homelessness and find ways to create more affordable housing to get people off the streets."