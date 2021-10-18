First-ever woman selected to be Norwalk's new fire chief

Jenn Porter has served as a firefighter with the Norwalk Fire Department for 13 years.

NORWALK, Iowa — After serving as the interim fire chief since May, the City of Norwalk officially hired Jenn Porter as its first-ever female fire chief.

Porter has served as a firefighter with the Norwalk Fire Department for 13 years. She also served as fire captain, or second-in-command, for five years before this promotion.

When asked about her historic role in the department, she said she simply wants to serve her community.

The support took Porter by surprise.

"I didn't expect it to kind of be as exciting for people as it is," Porter said. "I'm trying really hard to embrace that because I think that people need something to be excited about right now. And if they want to celebrate with me, then I'm here for that."

Porter's official swearing-in ceremony will be in November.