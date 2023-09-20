LIVE: Funeral service held for Kevin Cram, fallen Algona police officer

"Kevin Cram lived the life of being a hero, and he died one," Algona Police Chief Bo Miller said before the service

Example video title will go here for this video

ALGONA, Iowa — Fallen Algona Police Department Ofc. Kevin Cram will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning, surrounded by friends, family and his community.

For those wishing to send him off, the Wednesday funeral will take place in the Algona High School gymnasium. Doors open at 9 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. service.

There will be a procession for Cram following the funeral, beginning in Algona and ending at the Corwith Cemetery, roughly a half hour away. Leaders say people are encouraged to find a spot along the route to pay respects to Cram.

A private graveside service will take place after the procession.

"Kevin Cram lived the life of being a hero, and he died one. Kevin loved his family, and he served the citizens of Algona with integrity, honor and loyalty," Algona Police Chief Bo Miller said before the service Wednesday morning.

The 33-year-old Cram was serving an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke on Wednesday, Sept. 13. When Cram attempted to make an arrest, Ricke fatally shot him, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

From vigils and fundraisers to a public visitation on Tuesday, the Algona community has rallied together in the week following Cram's death to honor his life and salute his service.

"He should be remembered as a good person and as a cop," Reese Rahe, a sophomore at Algona High School, told Local 5 on Tuesday. "And I think everyone should know about him."