"We look forward to celebrating with you again when it is safe and responsible to do so," event organizers wrote on Facebook.

Another Iowa tradition won't take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

OktoberFest Des Moines announced this week they have canceled the 2020 event, which was scheduled for Sept. 26 & 27.

"We look forward to celebrating with you again when it is safe and responsible to do so," event organizers wrote on Facebook.

Next year's event is scheduled for Sept. 24 & 25, 2021.