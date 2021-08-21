'One of the best-known educators in the city': DMPS teacher and community activist dies

Dr. Kristopher Rollins cofounded the non-profit RunDSM and worked for the district for 11 years.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools Central Campus faculty member and former Harding Middle School teacher Dr. Kristopher Rollins has died.

"He was one of the best-known educators in the city and his loss was a shock to all of us who knew him," said DMPS spokesperson Phillip Roeder.

Rollins was a cofounder of RunDSM and Movement 515, which offers free workshops for spoken word poetry, emceeing, music production, graffiti-writing and hip-hop dance. He also helped launch RunDSM’s Urban Leadership program and was part of the district-wide talent support team, which provides professional support for teachers.

Gone way too soon! Thanks for the inspiration and giving me opportunities to connect with your students. #RIP https://t.co/KZpmkZb0cO — Joshua V. Barr (@joshuavbarr) August 21, 2021

Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is hosting a vigil for Rollins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. In a tweet, the group asked community members to wear blue and bring balloons and candles.

Members of our community are mourning the loss of a great teacher and mentor. There will be a candle light vigil to remember Kristopher Rollins tomorrow at 5:30pm at the Sculpture Park. Please wear blue attire and bring blue balloons and candles. pic.twitter.com/1tJlcSRruA — DSM Black Liberation Movement (@DesMoinesBLM) August 21, 2021

Rollins joined DMPS 11 years ago.

Roeder said he does not have information on the cause of Rollins death. The district found out Friday morning.