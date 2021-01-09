How one online farmers market is helping a Des Moines metro farm thrive

Market Wagon has been helping small farms sell their products since 2016.

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa — Food delivery services really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those deliveries are usually just fast food.

What if you could get farm-fresh food like eggs, meat and dairy products delivered right to your door? One Midwest business is doing just that.

That business is called Market Wagon.

A sort of online farmers market, Market Wagon partners with 1900 farms across the Midwest to deliver their products to customers in 35 cities. The business model is meant to help support smaller farms.

"The stated motto of the United States Department of Agriculture through the 70s and 80s was 'get big or get out.' Out front. That was what was said, and many farms didn't get big. They're not making more land," said Nick Carter, CEO of Market Wagon.

There's something else separating Market Wagon's model— all of the farms they're working with are locally owned. Straw Hat Farms in Pleasantville is one of those partners.

"It just fell into place for our, all of our extra produce that we have," said Maureen Schletzbaum, manager of Straw Hat Farms. "Another outlet for people to receive good quality produce that Marissa grows."

The Straw Hat team is excited for the opportunity to expand their customer base.

"It will open us up with some more time and availability for other people to enjoy the great produce that we produce," Schletzbaum said.