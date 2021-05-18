'Not afraid to question' | One Iowa woman's journey to gain access to public records

It started with a request to see past audits, and then it turned into a years-long saga to uncover public records and see where taxpayer money was being spent.

OTHO, Iowa — Kay Bergren, a longtime resident of Otho, said she was interested in how city officials spent more money than they budgeted on a storm sewer project.

"We're just a small town, so I was concerned about spending that kind of money if we didn't have the resources," said Bergren.

Bergren began to attend city council meetings and made a request to see past city audits. She was told again and again the records would be provided, but after over a year, no records were turned over.

"After a year went by, I kept pursuing," said Bergren. "I went to the State Ombudsman in Des Moines and asked why they wouldn't tell me about the audit. Turns out, the audit was finished months earlier."

Bergren continued to ask for more records, but was denied access by city officials. They cited, according to Bergren, numerous obstacles including charging money for the records not outlined in city policy.

Bergren said at one point she was told to pay money for a city official to send an email. She also said city officials wouldn't grant her access to public records, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Bergren filed a complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board. Members of the board accepted Bergren's complaint regarding the city mayor's denial of access to records.

In the IPIB order involving the city of Otho, officials must work with the city attorney to revise public records policy to bring it into compliance. City officials must also go through formal training regarding Iowa's Sunshine Laws.

Asked how she keeps herself motivated throughout the last few years of back and forth, Bergren said she wants the truth.

"Not everybody wants to get, put themselves in a situation where retaliation is a consequence," said Bergren. "Because people have fears. I don't happen to be that type of an individual. But I understand people that are afraid. They're afraid to upset someone, they're afraid to ask a question."

Local 5 has requested comment from Otho city officials. No one has returned our requests.