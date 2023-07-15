Pella community mourns 19-year-old soldier who died during training exercise

Pfc. Jacob Atchison was training with his company at Fort Moore in Columbus, Georgia, when he had a "medical emergency".

PELLA, Iowa — A 19-year-old soldier from Pella has died following what the military call a "medical emergency" during a training exercise on Wednesday, July 12.

He was then taken to the Marten Army Community Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.



On Thursday, Atchison was flown home and arrived at the Des Moines International Airport around 5 p.m.

The Des Moines Airport Fire Department honored him with a water cannon salute, and an honor guard waited to bring him and his family back to Pella. The honor guard included Pella police and fire departments, Iowa State Patrol, Marion County Sheriff's Office and veterans.

Community members lined the streets to greet them in the final stretch toward Pella Central Park. The City Band played patriotic music for his arrival, and people waved flags from the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.