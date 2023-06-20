Pastor looking to the future after fire destroys Perfecting Holiness Temple

"Heartbreaking" is one word Pastor David Philpot used to describe this tragedy

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A tight knit community on the north side of Des Moines is recovering after a local church went into flames.

While this tragedy comes as a shock, Pastor David Philpot at Perfecting Holiness Temple is looking forward and recovering from the fire.

Crews worked for three hours last night to put out a fire that began in the ceiling of the church.

Now all that remains inside the church is ashes.

“It's heartbreaking. I guess for us," Philpot said. "It's not the heartbreak, it is not the money you put into some, it's a place we can come in worship, and now we can't do that."

Despite the hours put in to saving the church, the damage done may not be replaceable.

"The heat and wearing all the gear, and of course fighting the fire, fatigues the firefighters a lot quicker than it would if it was a cooler day," said Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department.

While this tragedy is a big loss to the congregation, they are still trying to remain optimistic, as well as looking towards what the future of the church looks like.

“So we're going to build up on our foundation that we've already established, and that the lord took us to the next journey," Philpot said. "So it's heartbreaking to see what fire can do. It does a lot of damage, of course, you never want it to be your church home, but you don't want to be nobody else's. So, you know, this is our journey.”

Despite the interruption, the church has one goal: to just keep everyone together. Philpot wants the community to know that the church isn't going anywhere.