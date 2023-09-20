Community bids farewell to Kevin Cram, fallen Algona police officer

One week after Ofc. Kevin Cram was shot and killed in the line of duty, folks came from all over to pay their respects during his funeral procession.

ALGONA, Iowa — The streets of smalltown Algona aren't normally all that busy, but it was a different story on Wednesday as hundreds of people packed the sidewalks to honor Ofc. Kevin Cram.

Folks came from all over to pay their respects to Cram, who lost his life in the line of duty on Sept. 13, as the procession led him to his final resting place in Corwith Cemetery.

Spencer native Mike Perrigo told Local 5 he's been joining the Algona community's grief every step of the way.

"Went to the visitation last night. And then when they brought him back into town, I went out there and stood out there with my flag I fly at home, you know, in the rain, you know, just to show my respect," Perrigo said.

"Community comes together, you know," he added. "It's just too bad something like this got to happen, you know, it's terrible."

People of all ages recognized Cram's years of service and the dedication he had to the people around him.

"He was a really big person in our community, and we just need to remember him as the person he was," Algona High School sophomore Max Tiili said.

With school canceled Wednesday for all Algona students, a lot of young people were able to join their families along the procession route.