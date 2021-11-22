Iowa's largest county opens brand new sheriff's office headquarters

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday morning showcased the facility's new training areas as well as an area dedicated to future community events.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it wants to be the best in the country, and now it has a brand new state-of-the-art facility to reach that goal.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday morning showcased the facility's new training areas as well as an area dedicated to future community events.

"The Board of Supervisors has been very supportive of us, they've gotten this project off the ground, it's been about two, two and a half years," said Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider. "But it started, we've been working on it longer than that, it's been a lot of talk, and then then they made it happen. So we're thankful for that. But this is just an idea of what we can do when we work together and partner together."

One of the training features includes a virtual room for officers to be put into life-like situations they may experience in the field. The tool allows instructors to change the situation based on how the officer reacts to the training.

Monday's event was held by invitation only. A public event will be held at a later date, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County Supervisors joined the Polk County Sheriff department for the ribbon cutting of the new Sheriff Department headquarters. Take a look inside the new facility which will streamline law enforcement operations in a new state-of-the art building.https://t.co/ifVQGscZlv — Polk County Iowa (@PolkCounty_Iowa) November 22, 2021