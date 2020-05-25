Poopy's Pub throws Memorial Day weekend holiday bash

Not on the menu: social distancing or face masks.

Hundreds of partiers gathered at Poopy's Pub in Savanna, Illinois to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

The bar held a three-day holiday weekend bash to celebrate Memorial Day in normal fashion.

The bash featured live music, food, cold drinks, and notably, a purposeful lack of following CDC safety guidelines.

Owner Kevin Promenschenkel spoke with local law enforcement about the bash, and they did not show up at the scene to disperse the gathering.

"No, if I miss this weekend, like I said, I might as well lock the doors. I mean, I could've kept going all summer, but come middle of winter, we run out of money," Promenschenkel says about the pub's financial situation and his decision to hold the bash during the pandemic.