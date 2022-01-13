Prairie City police chief dies from COVID-19 complications, department says

Police Chief Michael German had served the citizens of Prairie City since 2014. He passed away on Thursday.

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — A leader in a small Iowa community has died from COVID-19 complications, according to a press release from the acting police chief.

Prairie City Police Chief Michael German died on Thursday as a result of the virus, according to a press release from Acting Chief Matt Davenport. German's death is being considered a Line of Duty Death.

German served his community for about eight years, beginning his role back in 2014. The release from Davenport called German a "dedicated servant" in Prairie City and beyond. The acting chief says he will be "greatly missed."

Davenport's announcement asks the public to keep the chief's family, friends and fellow officers in their thoughts and prayers. An account has been set up at Great Western Bank in the town to help German's family during this time.

The press release says more information will be released at a later date.

As of Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 8,201 Iowans have died from COVID-19. As the omicron variant spreads, health experts want everyone to keep practicing mitigation strategies to limit the spread:

Get vaccinated

Wear a mask as the CDC recommends

Stay home when you're sick

Wash your hands frequently

Practice social distancing