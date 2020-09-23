x
Prairie Meadows gives $2 million to three community organizations

The group said it will resume its normal grant program applications in 2021.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows announced Wednesday a $2 million gift split between three community organizations. 

“Giving back is at the core of our efforts,” Prairie Meadows President & CEO Gary Palmer said in a statement. “We take great pleasure in working towards ensuring that the most basic of needs can be met for central Iowans."

The money was donated to the following organizations:

  • United Way of Central Iowa — $1 million 
  • Food Bank of Iowa — $500,000 
  • Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) — $500,000

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prairie Meadows said it was unable to hold its "traditional grant program", but will resume accepting applications again in 2021.

