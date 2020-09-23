Prairie Meadows gives $2 million to three community organizations

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows announced Wednesday a $2 million gift split between three community organizations.
“Giving back is at the core of our efforts,” Prairie Meadows President & CEO Gary Palmer said in a statement. “We take great pleasure in working towards ensuring that the most basic of needs can be met for central Iowans."
The money was donated to the following organizations:
- United Way of Central Iowa — $1 million
- Food Bank of Iowa — $500,000
- Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) — $500,000
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prairie Meadows said it was unable to hold its "traditional grant program", but will resume accepting applications again in 2021.