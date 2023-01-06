Pride Month events in central Iowa | Festivals, parades and more

Despite the Iowa Legislature seeing a record volume of bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community in 2023, Iowans still plan to celebrate queer love and joy all of June.

IOWA, USA — June is Pride month, a time dedicated to celebrating the persistence and progress members of the LGBTQ+ community have made in recent years.

Though the Iowa Legislature saw a record volume of bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community in 2023, Iowans still plan to celebrate queer love and joy all of June.

Check out these Pride month events across central Iowa that are working to spread a message of love, acceptance, support and belonging.

Head downtown for Des Moines' largest Pride month celebration. The 2023 Capital City PrideFest will feature a 5K "Pride Stride", a pageant, a parade and plenty of vendors. Get decked out in your most colorful gear to celebrate love and inclusion in Iowa's capital!

When: Friday, June 9- Sunday, 11

Where: Des Moines' Historic East Village

Des Moines People's Pride is "creating a community-centered pride celebration in Des Moines away from cops and large corporations". The event is free and will feature local, queer-owned businesses as vendors.

When: Saturday, June 10 (1-4 p.m.)

Where: Lauridsen Amphitheater (2251 George Flagg Pkwy, Des Moines)

Join drag performers for a good, old-fashioned game of bingo at Sully's Irish Pub.

It's free to play, and winners will take home prizes. As an added bonus, the event will raise money to benefit an LGBTQ+ charity of the caller's choice.

When: June 17, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Sully's Irish Pub (860 1st St, West Des Moines)

The Des Moines Menace will celebrate Pride with special jerseys this June, in partnership with Iowa Safe Schools. Catch the team at Valley Stadium as they face off against the Chicago Dutch Lions in what's sure to be a colorful night.

When: June 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Valley Stadium (4440 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines)

Celebrate Pride month and Juneteenth with local artists.

This celebration will feature drag performances, local nonprofits, mutual aid groups, art vendors and free food.

When: June 18, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Gravitate Coworking (500 Locust St, Des Moines)

Who says you need to celebrate Pride in a big city? Head to Humboldt for a small-town pride celebration featuring music, food, door prizes and more. The annual event benefits the GSA Diversity Club at Humboldt High School.

When: June 23, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Humboldt Senior Citizens Center

Join Fort Dodge residents for a day of fun at the city's 2nd Annual Pride Festival. The celebration will include local food vendors, a raffle and silent auction and plenty of other activities.

When: June 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Fort Dodge City Square

Ring in Ankeny's 2nd Annual Pride this June! The day will begin with the Rainbow Run, followed by a Pride Pet Parade. Bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket to enjoy the free, family-friendly event featuring food, entertainment and vendors.