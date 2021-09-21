Principal Charity Classic breaks record, again, with $7.3M in 2021 tournament

PCC has raised more than $37 million since 2007.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Principal Charity Classic announced Tuesday morning it raised more money than ever this year for Iowa children.

A total of $7.3 million was raised during this year's tournament. That breaks last year's record of $6.7 million, and organizers canceled last year's tournament due to the pandemic.

PCC says the money raised this year will go to four different partners, including Blank Children's Hospital, MercyOne Des Moines, United Way of Central Iowa and Variety.

Overall, PCC has raised more than $37 million since 2007.