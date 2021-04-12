Public funeral planned for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Independence Community High School. Smith was shot and killed on April 9 during a standoff.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released public funeral arrangements for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

Smith, who had been with the Patrol for 27 years, was shot and killed on April 9 in Grundy Center.

He was attempting to arrest a barricaded subject at the time.

VISITATION:

Thursday, April 15

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory

216 3rd Avenue SE

Independence, Iowa 50644

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED*

SERVICE:

Friday, April 16

10 a.m.

Independence Community High School

1207 1st Street West

Independence, Iowa 50644

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED*

Those who knew and worked with Smith are still reeling from the news.

"You always know that it's a possibility and that could happen at that at any time, but it's always still a terrible shock,” said retired Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Doug Rupe.

Rupe worked with Smith, who at the time was a trooper, for six years.

He said Smith was one of the best when it came to tactical operations – so good in fact, even those who outranked Smith looked to him when difficult situations arose.

"He didn't outrank anybody and yet he was the team leader and there was no question about it,” Rupe said.

Smith was the leader of the Area C Tactical Response Team, one of four Iowa State Patrol Tactical Response Units throughout the state.

"I would have stacked Jim up against anybody when it comes to planning an entry and leading it and doing it,” Rupe said.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, tactical teams deal with situations that are beyond the normal scope of routine law enforcement. They can be called in to help with high-risk search warrants, homeland security operations, barricaded suspects and hostage situations.

Family starting memorial scholarship to honor Smith's memory

The Smith family intended to establish a memorial scholarship in remembrance of Smith.

If you're interested in donating, you can mail or drop off contributions made out to the Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Fund at the BankIowa branch located at 305 Enterprise Drive, Independence, Iowa, 50644, or at any BankIowa branch located in Independence.