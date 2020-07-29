RAGBRAI cancels The Great Iowa Fall Ride

IOWA, USA — RAGBRAI's new event, The Great Iowa Fall Ride, has been canceled.
The decision was made "after careful consideration with local officials in Iowa Falls", RAGBRAI said.
"It’s really unfortunate that we’re having to do this again but it’s just the right thing to do. 2020 is just not a great time for events,” Dieter Drake, ride director, said in a release. “We will shift our focus entirely to RAGBRAI forty-eight and remain steadfast in our dedication to make it even better in 2021.”
The ride was scheduled for Oct. 2-4 in Iowa Falls, and would have provided both paved and gravel routes.