Cities offering rebates to homeowners who install rain barrels

As little as a quarter-inch rain can fill three rain barrels, which would equal 150 gallons of water.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Rain barrels offer a simple way to conserve water.

You install them under a rain gutter and they capture water falling off the roof. They also come in different sizes to suit your water-capturing needs.

The water collected can be used in gardens, and in some cases, even entire yards.

"As little as a quarter-inch of rain, even in the middle of the night that you wouldn't know that happened can fill 3 barrels, which would equal 150 gallons," Home Solutions Iowa General Manager Richard Anderson said.

Rain barrels are in high demand right now.

Home Solutions Iowa has sold 41% more barrels in the first six months of 2021 than they did for the entire year in 2020.