Des Moines organization raising funds to help refugees

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Des Moines is fundraising to purchase a moving truck so more money goes to directly helping people instead of rental fees.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, there was a short period of time when the United States closed its borders to accepting refugees.

As life gets back to normal, the number of refugees entering the U.S. is increasing. The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Des Moines is asking for the public's assistance in helping those who come to this country by helping them buy a moving truck.

From October 2020 to April 2021, USCRI Des Moines only had 25 refugees arrive in central Iowa for resettlement.

"With the pandemic going on arrivals have been very slow," Kerri True-Funk, director of field office for USCRI, said. "There was a period of time during 2020 where refugees were not allowed to come in."

True-Funk noted the arrivals have started to pick up again, with 12 more refugees arriving in May and more scheduled for June.

"During that process when they arrive, we help folks get everything they need," True-Funk said. "Get an apartment, get all the furnishings, get groceries do all of that set-up."

The organization's efforts help refugees get adjusted to life when they move here, but the organization ran into a problem recently.

Instead of using their own moving truck to help resettle refugees, they have had to rent one, because theirs is out of commission. True-Funk said renting a moving vehicle costs them around $100 a day.

"That, over the long haul, gets really expensive," True-Funk said. "Whereas if we have one on hand our staff members can go pick up furniture, go deliver it to the apartment and make it a lot quicker and save money, so that we have more to spend on the families themselves."

To help get the new moving truck, the organization is holding a fundraiser and asking for community donations.

True-Funk noted USCRI is looking for more community involvement with more COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, and is searching for volunteers to help set up refugee apartments.

"It's a really good way to spend the day with co-workers or friends and really help out a family that is in need," True-Funk said.

To sign up to volunteer, you can contact them by messaging the organization on Facebook, or emailing info@uscri-desmoines.org.