Rebuilding a free community thrift store after fire last month

The owner of Always Open Free Thrift said it was set on fire by someone with mental health and addiction problems, but she's looking to rebuild.

AMES, Iowa — Always Open Free Thrift in Ames burned down earlier this month, but the owner isn't giving up on providing for those in need.

The thrift shop was located on a property called Reliable Street, a mixed-use site that holds a community garden for people in need and the Lockwood Cafe.

The owner of the property, Lyndsay Nissen, said instead of letting the fire get her down, she is using it as a motivation to rebuild and help those in need.

"So the space is a private property, but we sort of try to treat it as a community," Nissen said.

That community that is now missing one of its staples.

Always Open was housed in a converted shed. It offered necessities like clothes and shoes for those who couldn't afford them, but it's now a pile of scorched items.

"We have recently discovered [the fire was set by] someone struggling with mental health and addiction," Nissen said.

The thrift store was open at all hours for anyone to take what they needed, no questions asked.

"I was sad definitely sad," Nissen said. "Mostly sad for all of the people who put in all the time and effort to really make it what it was….and then also the people who really needed it."

Before the store burned down it would get around 20 visitors a day.

Nissen said this is why she is hoping to reopen soon.

To do this, she is asking for the community's help by donating on Venmo (@reliablestreet) or in person at the Lockwood Cafe.

"Projects like this are very important to the community," Nissen said. "It brings people together. It shows solidarity and that we care for each other."