Fundraiser aims to help family of Afghanistan evacuees with housing

The family, which has 13 children ages 1 to 21, has lived in a West Des Moines home for the past year, but it's now being sold. The fundraiser aims to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The newly-formed nonprofit Refugee Community Assistance is raising funds for an Afghan family who evacuated after the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The family, which has 13 children ages 1 to 21, has lived in a West Des Moines home for the past year, but it's now being sold. The "meet-n-greet" fundraiser aims to help them stay in the city and meet their housing needs.

It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m on Thursday at the Valley Community Center, located at 4444 Fuller Road in West Des Moines.

Attendees will participate in a silent auction and get a look into Afghan culture by learning about food, clothing and other traditions. The profits will go toward meeting housing needs for the large family.

RCA says that after the father was injured in car bombing while working security for a U.S. Air Force Base in Afghanistan, the family left with less than 12 hours notice. Since the family's arrival to Iowa, the father has undergone back surgery for his injury, the kids have entered the West Des Moines school system and the older children have jobs in the area.

If you are not able to attend the fundraiser but want to contribute, there are multiple methods you can use, including checks, credit cards, Zelle and GoFundMe.