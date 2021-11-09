Iowans honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Events across central Iowa on Saturday commemorated the anniversary.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On a clear September morning, much like the one 20 years ago, groups of Iowans gathered across central Iowa in a variety of events to honor the anniversary of the attacks on American soil.

"It's a special day, Patriot Day, as we honor the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on 9-11," said Leo Landis, state curator for the State Historical Society of Iowa. "I thank you all for coming out this morning to celebrate the Americans we lost."

More than a dozen people gathered on the east side of the Iowa State Capitol Saturday morning to hear the ringing of the Liberty Bell.

Each bell ringing marked the time of each attack on the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City, and then later the attacks on the South Tower and the Pentagon, as well the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

Des Moines Fire Chief John TeKippe shared some of the names of first responders who lost their lives on that day.

Bagpipers and a drummer from the Mackenzie Highlanders played various songs in between the bell ringing and speeches.

In Waukee, a crowd marched from the city's Centennial Park at 9:11 a.m. to the statehouse. It was part of the annual March to the Capitol walk done each year on Sept. 11.

Fire departments across the metro honored the 343 New York City firefighters killed 20 years ago.

WATCH: Urbandale 9/11 ceremony with firefighters

"We spend most of our time talking about the 343 firefighters that lost their lives, who gave their lives to save other people," said Urbandale Fire Chief Jerry Holt. "They certainly serve as a role model for all firefighters and really for all people."

In Ankeny, a team of volunteers hosted the fourth annual Tunnel to Towers 5K run. The series was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001.

Runners and walkers started and ended at the Ankeny Fire Station #1.

Outside Jack Trice Stadium, members of the AFROTC Detachment 250 placed thousands of flags representing the home countries of victims who died in the attacks.