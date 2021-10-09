20 years later: 9/11 terrorist attacks still shake Iowans to the core

Twenty years ago, the country witnessed devastating attacks that left nearly 3,000 Americans dead.

AMES, Iowa — It's been 20 years since 2,977 Americans lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Images of the attacks still repeat in the minds of many who witnessed them either in-person or on-screen. While the attacks happened more than a thousand miles away from Des Moines, the impact shook Iowans to their core.

In honor of those lost, Local 5 is highlighting stories from central Iowa about 9/11, from one Iowan who was killed in the North Tower to a teacher who remembers the day vividly.

Ames memorializes Tim Haviland, who died in the North Tower

Tim Haviland had just been promoted at Marsh and McLennan in New York City before the World Trade Towers fell. The Ames native's promotion bumped him up to the 96th floor of the North Tower.

Before then, Haviland lived in the Twin Cities. It wasn't until after attending Macalester College in Saint Paul that he rekindled a friendship with Rudy Ruedenberg, a boyhood friend from Ames.

"He was kind, generous, honest, most humble person I've ever known," Ruedenberg said about Haviland. "Very soft-spoken. Just the sweetest, kindest man you'd almost ever meet. I mean, I think a lot of that is from his family, I mean, his father being a minister."

The Ames History Museum keeps pictures of Haviland and other 9/11 items in their collection. One of those items includes a certificate for a flag flown over an Afghan airbase in 2003.

Ames Historical Museum Board Member Sharon Wirth was a city council member and an Iowa State University faculty member at the time of the attacks. She remembers the collective feeling in the Ames community days after.

"Certainly remember all of the shock, feeling of fear, what's going to happen next," Wirth recalled. "Just a lot of emotion, and certainly at Iowa State, you know, we're an international community. So as word got out and people began to hear what happened and by whom, you know, there was a concern about the Islamic community that we have here in Ames and how they would be treated."

Wirth said Haviland's parents were well-known and well-liked in the community. They had an outpouring of love and support during those moments when there were no answers.

"I think the really difficult thing was not knowing, you know, as they waited to find out," Wirth said. "Is he going to call in the next week or tomorrow? Or whatever those kinds of things that everybody was wondering if they knew somebody who was in the vicinity of the Twin Towers at the time."

"This isn't an accident": Explaining the attacks to a room full of kids

A lesson Joel Suillvan never thought he'd have to teach fell right into the lap of the U.S. history teacher 20 years ago. The Ames educator remembers when other staff members told him to turn on a TV right after the first plane crashed.

"And so I was, you know, in the middle of teaching had about 10 minutes left in our period," Sullivan said. "So I turned on the TV, and we're just watching, you know, the smoke billow out of the First World Trade Center building, and, and I go, 'OK, well, this is quite a deal.'"

The bell rang, and the day continued with the TV on.

"And so, I'm watching, I'm watching, I'm watching. And then I watched the second plane fly into the building," Sullivan said. "And you're just like, 'Oh, my gosh, what is going on?'"

With kids everywhere around him that day, Sullivan had to find out not only how to process the attacks on his own, but with his students.

"As a social studies teacher, of course, we're talking about the fact that this isn't an accident. This isn't, you know, this isn't a random act of violence," he said. "It was just a very surreal process, just trying to help the kids kind of go through that process. And then by the time we got to the afternoon, you're almost in the stage of mourning, because you started to realize there were thousands of people in those buildings."

Sullivan's thoughts circled around those who lost their lives and the pain their families felt before closing in on how his students felt.

"It just was kind of overwhelming. You know, go home that night after school and again, just flooded with TV, you know, changing channels, changing channels," Sullivan said. "Come back to school the next day, turn on the TV. Finally, on the third day, I just said to the kids, 'We're not going to watch anything today,' and, 'Let's get back to, you know, some content.'"

Sullivan didn't let his students go without updates on the situation.

"Every day, I did like five minutes [of] here's what we learned today, here's what we learned last night, here's where our connections that we can make them information started coming out," he said. "You know, we tried to really support a lot of our Islamic students, because there was a lot of, you know, immediate reverberation."

Sullivan wanted to teach his students it wasn't time for them to blame Muslims.

"You know, people want to blame all Muslims. And we're like, 'Oh, slow your roll here. Let's, you know, let's use some common sense.' And so I just tried to help the kids process through that while going through that process myself," Sullivan said.