Community remembers educator Dr. Kristopher Rollins

Dozens shared their memories of the beloved teacher on social media.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines community came together Sunday at Pappajohn Sculpture Park for a vigil to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Kristopher Rollins.

Des Moines Public Schools confirmed Rollin's death Friday. Due to the recency of his death, Local 5 is focusing on the outpouring of love and support he received on social media.

Rollins spent the past 11 years working for the district, first at Harding Middle School and then at Central Campus. He earned his PhD from Drake University in 2017.

Rollins was one of the cofounders of RunDSM and Movement 515, where he used his love of spoken word to influence students' lives.

One former student shared a post reading: "You were always so kind to me Doc, in our 3rd floor hallway at CC. That 3rd floor was filled with hope and opportunity and love. Your art, both physical and by word, was powerful, inspirational, and inspiring. My honor to have known you."

When I die, may the funeral procession be yellow school bus parade route To a field trip with friends Where even seat... Posted by Movement 515 on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Another celebrated him as a role model of father. "You are the dope dad that I strive to be," it reads. "Rest easy Rollo."

You are the dope dad that I strive to be. Rest easy Rollo 🤍🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gDyzEV29H4 — Eduardo Araaa (@eduardoarana_) August 22, 2021

"This is heartbreaking! Such an amazing and inspirational human," one comment reads. "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to learn with him and grow as an educator because of his wisdom and knowledge."

After Rollins' passing, a poem shared by Movement 515 along with a picture of the teacher summarized the legacy he hoped to leave. It reads:

"When I die, please know

My heart will still beat

In these at capacity seats

Allow the love left in me

To work like pre yellow dandelion seeds

Spread across these campuses"