Woodward-Granger community remembers school bus driver who died after medical emergency

"He was able to safely get that bus pulled over, made sure that kids were safe" | Community members described Ken Cavanaugh as a selfless, passionate hero.

GRANGER, Iowa — Kenny Cavanaugh was an Iowa native who loved his community.

In 1975, at 18 years old, he joined the Woodward Fire Service. He eventually became chief for two departments.

Upon retiring from the Woodward Fire Service, Kenny went to work for the Woodward-Granger Community School District. He followed in his father's footsteps and started driving buses for the district.

"Priceless. It's priceless what somebody like a Ken Cavanaugh brings to a school district."

He especially loved shuttling athletes to their sporting events.

"Kenny was always the first one to step up, get us there safe, always made sure the bus was warmed up for us which during wrestling seasons, always really cold outside"

Late last month, Kenny had a medical emergency while driving with kids on board. He was able to get the bus pulled over and make sure the kids were safe.

Kenny passed away two weeks later surrounded by family.

On Sunday, he was laid to rest and the town came out to honor him. Once a pillar of this community, Kenny is living in the hearts of those who knew him.

His life of service reflected his selflessness and dedication to the community. Community members say "he'll get a shirt off his back for anybody" and his life of service reflects that.

"I think people need to remember him as the hero that he was."