'He was just never the same': On Memorial Day 2021, father remembers son's battle with PTSD

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Kenneth Dickerson, a Waukee veteran, was sitting around five years ago when he decided to walk with some buddies to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

This year, dozens came out to honor the brave men and women lost overseas and here at home.

"It started five years ago with four of us and it's grown every year. It's a great event," Dickerson said. "We come out here and, again, it's not about us, it's about the men and women who are out here and the family members. We're here to support them and remember the ones who have gone before us."

However, the battle doesn't end for many once they return home. James Pizinger's son, PFC. Jordan Pizinger, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020.

"We come out here every Sunday," James Pizinger said. "Have a beer with him."

Jordan's funeral was Aug. 10, the day of the devastating Iowa derecho.

The Marine spent time in the Middle East before facing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) back home.

"When he came home, he was just never the same and you could see the big change in him," his father said.

Another dad at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery Monday told Local 5's Rachel Droze he too lost his son after a battle with PTSD.

There are a lot of resources available for veterans struggling with PTSD.

If you need immediate help, dial 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.