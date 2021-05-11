Ronald McDonald House celebrates 40 years in central Iowa

The RMHC anniversary gala is sold out, but there are still plenty of ways to support families in need.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This Saturday, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Iowa is celebrating 40 years of keeping families with sick children together.

One couple who used the house recently said they weren't prepared to have to stay in the NICU for more than a couple days when their newborn, Elsie, was struggling with respiratory and heart failure.

"Literally being in the same four walls all day and all night drives you crazy, it takes a toll on you," said Elsie's mom Tessa Cassler. "I need to get good rest. Because we have there, we have to be happy, healthy parents. So we can be good parents for her, you know, and they stay there all day with her."

Elsie's dad, Grant Pearson, said it was "a home away from home" where families could feel safe while their kids recovered.

The RMHC anniversary gala is sold out, but there are still plenty of ways to support families in need.

"We're always looking for people to help us provide meals for families, whether you sign up to come in and prepare the meal in-person or you have one delivered," said Brenda Miller, the executive director of RMHC of Central Iowa.

You can also check out RMHC's Amazon wish list here or choose RMHC as a charity to support through Amazon Smile. You can find even more ways to get involved at rmhdesmoines.org.