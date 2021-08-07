Iowa's voter address confidentiality program expanding to help assault survivors

The "Safe at Home" program initially helped survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Survivors of assault are now eligible to enroll in the state's voter address confidentiality program, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced July 1.

The "Safe at Home" address confidentiality program started in January 2016 to help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking and stalking keep their address confidential.

The expansion of the program is part of a new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 17.

"We've been doing this since ... for five years," Secretary Pate said. "We have over 630 people across the state and well over 60 counties who are participating in the program now."

In Iowa, voter addresses are public records.

Those enrolled in "Safe At Home" receive a legal-substitute address that can be utilized on private and public records in place of their real address. Their mail is also forwarded by Safe at Home.

Confidential voter registration and absentee balloting are provided as well.

The program provides an extra layer of security to those enrolled at no cost.

"I wish we didn't need it. I wish that we had a safer situation for them," Pate said. "But until that day comes, this is a way for them to have a way ... a feeling of safety in their own homes."