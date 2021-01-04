Crews break ground to revitalize Saydel school buildings

SAYLORVILLE, Iowa — Wednesday morning, officials with the Saydel Community School District held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the $23.9 million district-wide additions and renovations funded by the fall 2020 bond referendum.
The project is set to revitalize school buildings within the district. Supt. Todd Martin said the hope is to finish the renovations by 2030.
"We have a master plan in place that will get us to a 100% completely renovated across our district by 2030," Martin said. "That's our vision— is to try to make sure that we enhance our classrooms, our learning environments for our learners sooner than later."