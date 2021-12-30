Scott Co. Humane Society faces $60k repair bill after gas leak

The Humane Society's heating system went out and leaked carbon monoxide into the building. Now, the shelter must foot the bill for new furnaces.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After facing a major heating system issue that resulted in a gas leak inside its building, Humane Society of Scott County is fronting a $60,000 bill to get its furnaces replaced.

Ahead of this week's chilling temperatures and snowy conditions, the Humane Society had all five of its furnaces replaced on Monday, Dec. 27 to keep its animal inhabitants warm, according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

Although no staff or animals were harmed due to the leak, the unexpected yet necessary hit to the shelter's finances left the Humane Society hurting. On social media, the shelter asked the public for donations, with every little bit helping relieve the sting of the bill.