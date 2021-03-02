Trivia fan? Here's a spot offering socially-distanced games

The large venue has become an attraction during the pandemic since there is room to space out inside during the competition.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A quick question: What's become one of the best attractions for a metro bar during the pandemic?

The answer?

Socially-distanced trivia nights.

Doc's Lounge in Johnston has taken advantage of its spacious building.

They have been open for about eight years and have been running a competitive trivia league since the beginning.

Each week, about a half dozen teams compete in a fierce competition for points, but some say they are really here just to get out of the house and see their friends.

"It's important to keep trivia, live music, all of our events going just to give somebody a little normalcy and something to look forward to," Doc's Lounge owner Mary Ann Lee said. "It seems like nowadays, it's difficult. You don't have anything to look forward to."