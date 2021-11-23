Sparky's One Stop burns down near Rockwell City

First responders got a call Tuesday morning about a semi catching fire at the diesel fuel island before spreading to the building.

ROCKWELL, Iowa — No one is injured following a gas station fire in rural Calhoun County Tuesday.

Sparky's One Stop located just outside of Rockwell City caught on fire Tuesday morning. First responders got a call about a semi catching fire at the diesel fuel island before spreading to the building.

"When we got on scene, the semi was next to the building and the tractor and trailer was both on fire and the fire had then reached the building and got inside the wind and picked up got stronger throughout the day," explained Rockwell City Fire Chief Shane Boith.

Officials said the truck driver did inhale smoke and was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up. All of the employees and customers made it out of the building.