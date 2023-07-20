Iowans shave their hair for childhood cancer research

Worldwide, one child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes. But in Iowa, an event has continued to fun childhood cancer research, one shaved head at a time.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The St. Baldrick’s Foundation held its 18th-annual head-shaving event on Thursday night, which helps fund childhood cancer research.

Participants at the event raised funds months beforehand to have their heads buzzed and shaved.

St. Baldrick’s said donations to find cures for cancer have been down since 2020, but money from events like these, help fund better childhood cancer research — so more kids have resources that keep cancer away for good.

“Cancer isn’t fair, I mean we all know that," said Branden Plummer, a donor and participant in. "My dad passed away. And one of my close friends, his kid is battling with [cancer] right now.”

Six participants, including Plummer, raised funds to brave the shave during the event.

Plummer said he had been growing his hair out for a while before Thursday's event, but he kept a short ponytail in the back of his head, per request of his wife.

But now, with his hair gone and more than $1,500 raised, Plummer said he doesn't have to worry about his hair any longer, because he did it for a "good cause."

The event has raised over $1.47 million for the St. Baldrick's Foundation in the 18 years it has been held. And this year? St. Baldrick's aimed to reach $80,000 in donations.

But after a final count, the foundation announced they had raised a record $100,000 to help further fund childhood cancer research in Iowa.