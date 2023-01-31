'Let's let them be heard': Des Moines community leaders striving to combat youth violence

The event is organized by Greater Opportunities Inc, Dads on a Mission, Imperial Kuttz, and more local nonprofits & businesses.

DES MOINES, Iowa — By now, it's a familiar pattern. A tragedy—such as the fatal shooting at Starts Right Here education center—strikes, and community members race to brainstorm solutions.

But some believe that a key element has been missing from those conversations.

"Adults have had all the time in the world to sit there and talk, let's take the microphone out of adults' hands, let's give it to the kids, let's let them be heard," said RJ Miller, Executive Director of Greater Opportunities Inc.

Passing the mic is the goal of an upcoming town hall, centered on stopping youth violence in the Des Moines metro by hearing the stories of those who have seen it up close.

"We think it's very important to hear from our youth, because a lot of people are in pain, and they have been in pain. There's been so many youth deaths within the past three to four years," Miller said.

The Feb. 13 event is being hosted by Greater Opportunities, Dads on a Mission, Imperial Kuttz and more local businesses and nonprofits. Organizers say collaboration is a lot more than just for the sake of convenience.

"I think is important for the kids, because we're leading by example. We're showing them like, look, this is how you do it. This is how you solve your problems as an adult," said Lance Williams Sr., founder and president of Dads on a Mission.

The search for solutions may not be completed in a day.

Organizers say they intend to host several additional town halls in the near future, providing those teens the chance to help be a part of a bigger change throughout their community.

"I encourage these young brothers and sisters to do is to be visionary leaders. I encourage them to be dreamers. I won't allow society to take their dream and to make their dream become a nightmare," Miller said.

The first town hall will take place on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge in Des Moines.