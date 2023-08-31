International Overdose Awareness Day 2023: How one Iowa organization is working to save lives

In 2021, 475 people died by drug overdose in Iowa alone, according to the CDC.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANKENY, Iowa — Thursday, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to remember those who have lost their lives to the drug epidemic.

In 2021, 475 people died by drug overdose in Iowa alone, according to the CDC.

Here in Des Moines, some advocates are taking new approaches to stop overdose and save lives.

Ann Breeding, founder of Steps of Hope Iowa, has worked for years to prevent more people from overdosing.

Her son died from overdose in 2020.

"We lived a 12 year journey with my son with substance disorder and since he passed on Nov. 1, 2020, we have been on a mission and it's pouring pain into purpose and doing what he suggested that I do in try and create outreach for people like him and us and let them know that they're not alone," Breeding said. "So since then we've created Steps of Hope Iowa and we're doing whatever it takes to help a life and save others."

Breeding knows firsthand the isolation and hopelessness of addiction.

"You feel very alone," she said. "There's no one going through it, no one that would understand it."

She also knows the agony of watching a loved one spiral. She describes it as watching addiction happen through a thick, glass wall: you can see everything, but you're powerless to stop it.

"You're tired because you're wasting energy and it's not working, but you can't stop," Breeding said. "And you keep going, and then they can pass right in front of you . . . you just need to keep them breathing so they can make the choice to become healthy."

Through her pain, Breeding founded Steps of Hope Iowa and has partnered with several organizations and community leaders to prevent further deaths due to substance use.

The organization raised money for the first Naloxone dispensary box in Polk County. The Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition will keep the box stocked with Narcan, so people in need can get it anonymously and for free.

Steps of Hope Iowa has also invested in billboards in Ankeny, showcasing the faces of people whose lives ended too soon.

"People need to see their faces, because when you see their faces, it becomes more of a reality. Because they're beautiful and understand that they're human. They're just like you and me," Breeding said.

For anyone who wants to support others' paths to recovery, Breeding encourages people to "love on everybody" and support survivors, as well as friends and family of those affected by substance use disorder.