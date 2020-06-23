Des Moines Water Works names new CEO

Ted Corrigan, who has served as Interim CEO and General Manager since April 2019, has been with Des Moines Water Works since 1990.

Des Moines Water Works has selected a new leader following the April 2019 passing of Bill Stowe.

The Board of Water Works Trustees announced Monday that Ted Corrigan, P.E. will serve Des Moines Water Works’ CEO and General Manager.

Corrigan, who has served as Interim CEO and General Manager since April 2019, has been with Des Moines Water Works since 1990.

"It is a tremendous honor to be selected as CEO and General Manager of Des Moines Water – a great organization with exceptional employees providing an essential service to 500,000 customers in Central Iowa," Corrigan said. "I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees and staff to focus on utility priorities, including water quality solutions, regional cooperation and governance, and quality customer service."

Previously, he has held the positions of Chief Operating Officer for five years, Director of Water Distribution for seven years, Director of Water Production for six years, Engineer and Senior Engineer for ten years. Prior to joining Des Moines Water Works, Corrigan was an engineer at Alvord, Burdick and Howson Consulting Engineers in Chicago. Corrigan has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University.

According to Water Works, a national search firm reviewed 122 applications for the position, with eight being forwarded to the Board of Trustees.

"Ted has proven himself to be a team-builder, a strategic leader, a strong communicator, and an environmentally focused problem-solver," Board of Water Works Trustee Joel Aschbrenner said in a statement. "Des Moines Water Works faces a number of challenges and opportunities in the years ahead, from water quality to regional cooperation, and in Ted’s capable hands I am confident the utility will rise to the occasion."