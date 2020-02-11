Iowa garden center sees sales spike during COVID-19 pandemic

In a pandemic that has been so hard on so many businesses, Ted Lare's Garden Center in Cumming has managed to see their success go up.

CUMMING, Iowa — To say the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on a lot of businesses would be an understatement, but there are some who have actually seen more success since everything started back in March.

Ted Lare's Garden Center in Cumming have seen sales go up since the pandemic began.

"Sales have actually increased quite significantly here," general manager Derek McKay said. "I've seen lots of people buying plants and things like that. As people are stuck inside in quarantine, they've decided they want to do things like grow plants in their own environment."