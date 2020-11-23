TEDx coming to Des Moines this summer

The popular TED-like experience is now in Des Moines with a TEDx event planned for May 11, 2021.

The popular TED Talk speaker platform program TEDx is now coming to Des Moines. Fred Darbonne the lead organizer for TEDx Des Moines said he hope to highlight all the worthwhile ideas from people in the Des Moines area.

"We are doing this because we believe that our greater Des Moines community and also across Iowa, we have something to say," Darbonne said. "We have something to say across the nation, across the TED platform and also through the TED platform, to the world."

The process of getting a TEDx event to Des Moines started when Darbonne filed an application in late fall of 2019. It was approved just before Christmas that same year, and the TEDx event planned for November of 2020. But with the unprecedented complications of COVID-19, Darbonne said they asked to push the event back. Now the TEDx Des Moines experience is set to happen May 11, 2021.

Applications to speak at the TEDx Des Moines closed this weekend with 139 applicants, but only 15 of them will be chosen to speak at the event. To also add to the programming experience Darbonne says they are looking for around 5 to 6 performers to put on shows between speakers.