Meet the TikToker sharing her love for Des Moines' local businesses

Former New Yorker Sarah Booz told Local 5 she showcases local businesses on her TikTok because "It's very exciting to be, like, 'I can help something keep going.'"

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines TikToker is using her voice and platform to highlight local businesses. Sarah Booz started posting TikToks about Des Moines events and businesses in late March — and her platform has only grown since then

"There's a bit of a self-esteem issue here, where people were like, 'There's nothing to do, there's nothing cool here'. And I wanted to dispel that, so I just started talking about it on my TikTok because it's, like, an option to do that," Booz told Local 5.

Booz has a "Des Moines!" playlist on her TikTok, which features videos about why the former New Yorker came to the Midwest, events she enjoys and local businesses. In mid-July, she posted a video about Maccabee's Kosher Deli, the city's sole Kosher deli. That video went viral, leading to hundreds of new customers for the shop.

"And I never realized how, how the power of word of mouth goes ... until you experience it," said Rabbi Yossi Jacobson, the co-owner of Maccabee's Deli.

Booz then received a comment on her Maccabee's video asking her to review the Vietnam Café at Merle Hay Mall. Her glowing review led to new customers and additional community support for the restaurant.

"It's a few people, they are here in Des Moines, but they never knew I am in the mall. So, because of that person, they're here supporting me," said Vietnam Café owner Brenda Tran

Booz said she shares her enjoyment for these businesses because she loves adding to their success.

"As someone who has worked in the service industry and worked in bars and restaurants and all of that. and who loves eating and loves food and loves restaurants. It's very exciting to be, like, 'I can help something keep going,'" she said. "For completely selfish reasons — I really like eating at those places, and if I can do anything to keep those places open, I'm really happy to do it."

More and more comments have rolled in on Booz' videos asking for reviews, but she's been focusing on the places and foods she's already tried.

"I had a couple today where people were like, 'Have you tried this yet? Have you tried this yet?' and I haven't tried it yet, so I'm not doing it. And I feel sort of weird about, like, making a special trip because what if I don't like it? And then, I like, say nothing, and I feel weird," Booz said.