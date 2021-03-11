'One day longer, one day stronger': UAW members continue Deere strike after rejecting 2nd contract

Workers weren't completely satisfied with the second proposed contract even though it included a wage hike, more retirement options and a pension program for all.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After nearly three weeks on the picket lines, members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union voted to reject the latest contract offer from John Deere, continuing their strike indefinitely.

That vote was close. At Des Moines's UAW Local 450 Chapter, a majority of members voted to approve the contract with 51%. Nationally, the votes shifted only slightly in the other direction, with 55% voting to reject the contract.

"I feel like this company is in a position where three weeks hasn't hurt them at all because of the part shortages," said Brian Vorhes, member of UAW Local 450. "So it needs to go on longer."

The recent contract was the second to be rejected in less than a month, but the margins were much closer than the first proposed contract. A total of 90% of UAW members voted against the first proposal offered on Oct. 6.

Although the second proposal included a wage hike, additional retirement options and kept all workers on the pension program, workers weren't totally satisfied.

However, they still took note of the improvements.

"A lot of people like to see a little bit more on the wage increase," said Chris Laursen, a member of the UAW Local 74 Chapter. "I think Deere's come a long ways with it."

With the last vote being so close, Laursen told Local 5's Carson J.S. Reichardt he thinks Deere's offer is getting much closer to what workers want.

Now, it's just a matter of negotiation.

"It takes 50% plus one to ratify an agreement. They're close, we ask them to come back to the bargaining table. Let's get this done. We'll go back to work," said Laursen.

Until then, workers are back on the picket lines and the strike will continue. But even with no end in sight and cooler temps on the horizon, UAW members are holding out.

"Spirits are still high. We're committed," Laursen said. "We've been living by motto down here: one day longer, one day stronger."

A Deere spokesman told Local 5's sister station WQAD they currently have no plans to pursue a third contract. They believe that with the vote being so close, they can get enough UAW members to support the second contract in a future vote.