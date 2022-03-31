Barrett Park in Urbandale designed for adventures, problem solving

Barrett Park in Urbandale will be a natural playscape, allowing children to utilize nature to learn lessons.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale Parks and Recreation has a new park scheduled to open this summer.

Barrett Park is being designed with nature in mind, using mostly materials found in nature like logs and rocks. The park will also have a creek, which is meant to be utilized all year long.

"It's [a] very unique opportunity for kids to expand [their] creativity and play," Urbandale Parks and Recreation Director Jan Herke said.

The park has been in the works for four years, and is funded by the Barrett Boesen Foundation.

Herke added parks like this one stray away from traditional playground sets like swings and slides to help children grow.

"When you're walking over stumps and logs and so forth, where you have to be aware of where you're walking and what you're doing, I think that helps with that mobile development," she said. "And also there's a little bit more of risk-taking involved."

The park is also handicap accessible and designed to help little ones with their sensory development skills. Besides logs being placed in the park, there will be areas not far from the creek for kids to build mud pies.

Herke said children will also be able to problem solve things like how many people it will take to move a smaller log or stick.

She noted one benefit to the park is kids can get a different experience every time they come, but one that remains challenging.

"It pushes them to challenge themselves physically and mentally but certainly within the safety of the parameters of the parks," Herke said.