Urbandale church hosts 'Christmas with a Cause' fundraiser

'Christmas With a Cause' started at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in 2019 and has become an annual tradition.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Some eager Iowans might already be getting a head start on their holiday shopping. It's easier than ever to find amazing gifts for your friends and family, but for some, that might take some of the magic out of it.

"You can go on Amazon, you can go online and buy all your gifts. But a lot of people I think are feeling a little bit like they want a little more out of the season than just the consumerism of the season," said Ben Johnson, pastor of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

And that's where 'Christmas With a Cause' comes in. Hosted at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale, 30 vendors were selling Christmas ornaments, jewelry and homemade treats.

All the proceeds go towards humanitarian causes, whether that's in the metro or across the ocean.

"This event was really a way that we could highlight these incredible organizations and all the care they're doing for men, women, children all over the place, while still offering people a kind of unique, fun environment," Johnson said.

The event has been an annual tradition since 2019, and Xaris Xoffee's been selling at each one. Their proceeds go towards a youth shelter in Kenya, which made 'Christmas With a Cause' a natural fit.

"It became an opportunity for us to without a storefront sell a little bit of coffee and do a little bit of good," said Douglas Darnell, co-founder of Xaris Xoffee.

Even if some of us might still be holding off on setting up our trees, that desire to pay the holiday spirit forward is still connecting all of the Iowans who came through today.

"I think it's just a great way for people to be able to come together, do something good. It's kind of getting the Christmas spirit in the sense of giving and not just receiving," Johnson said.