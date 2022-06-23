Valley West Inn to become housing units

The site will be renovated into 144 apartments for those struggling with an extremely low income, homelessness or unforeseen housing barriers

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The former Valley West Inn site will be renovated into 144 apartments for those struggling with an extremely low income, homelessness or unforeseen housing barriers, Greater Des Moines Supportive Housing announced in a press release.

Each 350-square-foot unit will include a kitchen, bedroom area, living space and full bathroom. There will also be community, green and office spaces as well as parking on site.

“The GDMSH program concentrates on two parts of the housing continuum: permanent housing with supportive services and affordable housing for residents with extremely low income. A variety of comprehensive services will be available to all residents; the services are designed to e flexible and geared toward individual needs,” said Emily Osweiler, the GDMSH CEO.

Possible services include mental health care and job assistance.

Renovations will take millions of dollars, but the City of West Des Moines has promised at least $840,000.