Red Cross working to help those displaced by Valley West Inn fire

Victims of the fire are staying at hotels and motels across the metro with help from the American Red Cross.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The American Red Cross of Central Iowa continues to help those displaced by a fire in West Des Moines that displaced dozens of people Monday night.

The blaze at Valley West Inn forced people to jump, toss children from windows to safety.

Red Cross volunteers helped those people immediately. As of Friday, 20 volunteers are still working to make sure those residents have somewhere safe to stay by working with county officials.

"I'm so proud of our volunteers and how they respond every single time and also very proud of the donors who continue to support us year over year," said Leslie Schaffer with the Red Cross. "We've been around for over 130 years and, and so it's just amazing to watch that, that generosity come out in the community."

Survivors are staying in metro hotels and motels with help from the Red Cross.

Those wanting to donate money or time can do so by visiting the Red Cross's website.

Red Cross responders continue to support residents displaced by Monday night's fire on Westown Plaza in West Des Moines.... Posted by American Red Cross - Serving Iowa on Wednesday, October 6, 2021