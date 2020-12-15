Wallaby's Bar and Grille ready for Cyclone fans this Saturday

The Ames bar plans to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for a special brunch menu before the big game starts in Texas.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State University Cyclones may be playing in Arlington Saturday, but that isn't stopping fans from watching the game here at home.

At Wallaby's Bar & Grille, owner Rick Carmer said they're ready to seat fans as early as 10:30 a.m. for a brunch menu and Cyclone lemonade.

Cramer said it's bittersweet that the Cyclones are having their best year in the midst of a global pandemic, but it gives everyone something to cheer about and lift spirits.

Of course, there is still the pandemic to worry about while going out to watch the game. The establishment was one of the first to reopen in Ames, so they know what is needed to keep patrons safe.

"We're predicting we're going to have a pretty decent crowd for this. I know a lot of people are living in a little bit of fear of coming out to restaurants and bars right now," Carmer said.

"We've got a pretty loyal following and we've got enough space and distancing between tables, ya know a lot of procedures that we've taken to make sure that our patrons are safe."

The bar requires masks for every customer and practices social distancing, including protective booths, UV sterilizers and NanoSeptic wraps on door handles.

Per the governor's proclamation, crowds are limited to eight or less while in the bar.

The game is set to kick-off at 11 a.m. Saturday.